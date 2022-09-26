‘Shocking’: Labour condemns Liz Truss paying chief of staff through lobbying firm
Mark Fullbrook was already in spotlight over FBI interview in connection with alleged corruption in Puerto Rico
Liz Truss is paying a lobbying company for the services of her chief of staff, the government has admitted, triggering Labour condemnation.
In an unprecedented arrangement for such a senior aide, Mark Fullbrook receives his salary as a contractor through the firm, Fullbrook Strategies, he set up in April – rather than as an employee.
Previous holders of the key No 10 role have been treated like any other special adviser by being appointed on a temporary civil service contract and paid a salary that is made public.
