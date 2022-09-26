‘Shocking’: Labour condemns Liz Truss paying chief of staff through lobbying firm

Liz Truss is paying a lobbying company for the services of her chief of staff, the government has admitted, triggering Labour condemnation.

In an unprecedented arrangement for such a senior aide, Mark Fullbrook receives his salary as a contractor through the firm, Fullbrook Strategies, he set up in April – rather than as an employee.

Previous holders of the key No 10 role have been treated like any other special adviser by being appointed on a temporary civil service contract and paid a salary that is made public.