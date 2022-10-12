‘Windfall tax’ for low-carbon energy firms in U-turn from Liz Truss
Labour say prime minister ‘dragged kicking and screaming’ to levy
Business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg has launched plans for a cap on revenues of low-carbon electricity generators, in what effectively amounts to a temporary windfall tax on the sector’s profits.
Labour said that prime minister Liz Truss had been “dragged kicking and screaming” into the U-turn, after months of resisting its calls for further levies on the extraordinary profits being made by the energy companies.
Reports suggest that the cap could limit prices to as little as £50-£70 per megawatt hour – compared to current prices of around £500 – with the government taking as much as 90 per cent of wholesale revenues above this level.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies