Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Solar energy from Sahara to power European homes via massive undersea cable

GREGY Interconnection cable will provide clean electricity for millions of homes

Anthony Cuthbertson
Monday 10 October 2022 16:53
Comments
<p>Huge solar energy output from Egypt will help provide clean energy to Europe via a massive undersea power cable</p>

Huge solar energy output from Egypt will help provide clean energy to Europe via a massive undersea power cable

(Getty Images/ iStock)

Solar energy harvested on the edge of the Sahara desert in Egypt is set to be sent to Europe via a massive undersea electricity cable.

The 1,373km (853 miles) cable will deliver 3,000 MW of electricity to the European grid, powering both households and heavy industry.

The ambitious energy project is expected to be completed before the end of the decade, with the Copelouzos Group backers recently meeting with Egyptian leaders in an effort to speed up the project.

“By bringing 3,000 MW of clean energy to Europe via Greece, we are helping Europe wean itself off Russia’s fossil fuels and natural gas,” said Copelouzos Group chief executive Ioannis Karydas.

“Also, the green energy we will transport will be much cheaper than today’s energy prices. You understand that this will help both Greek and European consumers.”

Recommended

The ‘GREGY Interconnection’ cable will run from Sidi Barrani in the east of Egypt to Attica in Greece, costing an estimated €3.5 billion.

The electricity will be produced in solar energy facilities in Egypt and other African countries and will serve shared grids in Bulgaria, Greece and Italy.

A similar initiative dubbed the Xlinks Morocco-UK Power Project will see clean electricity sent from North Africa to the south of England via a 3,800km cable.

A feasibility study for the wind and solar power project has already been completed and it is hoped that it will deliver 3,600 MW of renewable energy to meet the needs of roughly 7 million UK homes.

“Once complete, the project will be capable of supplying 8 percent of Great Britain’s electricity needs,” Xlinks outlined in a mission statement on its website.

“Alongside the consistent output from its solar panels and wind turbines, an onsite 20GWh/5GW battery facility will provide sufficient storage to reliably deliver each and every day, a dedicated, near-constant source of flexible and predictable clean energy for Britain, designed to complement the renewable energy already generated across the UK.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in