Truss and Sunak should agree joint plan on ‘terrifying’ energy bills, says CBI boss
Tony Danker calls on cabinet secretary Simon Case to help arrange emergency talks now
Conservative leadership rivals Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak should get together to agree on the outline of a plan to help Britons with soaring energy bills, said the head of the UK’s leading business organisation.
Tony Danker, director-general of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), said waiting until Boris Johnson’s successor is announced on 5 September would be too late to put measures in place before October’s “terrifying” price rises.
Truss or Sunak would “need to tell us what will happen” when entering No 10, said Danker, “not put it off for a couple of weeks while they do preparations for the emergency budget”.
