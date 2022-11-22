Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Turtles and tortoises make noises to communicate and some ‘won’t stop chatting’

New research sheds light on sounds used by animals previously believed to be uncommunicative, Mustafa Qadri writes.

Mustafa Javid Qadri
Tuesday 22 November 2022 16:53
Comments
<p>This groundbreaking discovery in turtles and tortoises is believed to date back 400 million years ago </p>

This groundbreaking discovery in turtles and tortoises is believed to date back 400 million years ago

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A groundbreaking study has found turtles and tortoises use noises to communicate and some "won't stop chatting".

Researchers conducted a study on 53 species that were believed to be uncommunicative, including tortoises, tuatara reptiles and lungfish - a freshwater vertebrate that can also breathe air - and found they made many different types of sounds as a form of acoustic communication.

Lead author of the Zurich University study, Gabriel Jorgewich-Cohen, said that some of the turtles studied made “many different types of sounds” while others “wouldn’t stop chatting”. Turtles, tortoises and some of the other animals studied such as caecilians made a range of clicks, croaks, crackles and chirps.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in