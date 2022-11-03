Frog-mageddon: Thousands of amphibians descend upon Florida neighbourhood

Floridians have been left scratching their heads after “thousands” of frogs descended upon their city, with some describing it as “frog-mageddon.”

Dr Steve Johnson, an amphibian expert at the University of Florida, says the sudden leap in the frog population could be linked to Hurricane Ian.

“When you get these big rain events those areas hold water long enough for the toads to be successful,” he explained.

The frogs, most likely the Eastern spadefoot toad, are “explosive breeders,” according to Dr Johnson.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.