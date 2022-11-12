The UK government has paid compensation for at least 64 deaths of Afghan children, four times more than the 16 publicly acknowledged casualties by British forces during military operations.

An analysis of the compensation payments – an average of £1,656 to each children’s family – revealed there were 38 incidents involving 64 confirmed children deaths, according to the charity Action on Armed Violence (AOAV).

The fatalities happened in military operations between April 2007 and December 2012 in Afghanistan during airstrikes on terrorist camps.