Iraq veteran runs 35 marathons in 35 days in memory of lives lost in conflict

A veteran who fought in the Iraq war has completed 35 marathons in 35 days in memory of those who lost their lives in conflict and raise more than £190,000 for charity.

Brian Wood, a former colour sergeant in the Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment, began his “Ultimate Sacrifice” challenge on 2 October, running a total of 917 miles to commemorate British lives lost in the Falklands, Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts.

The Military Cross recipient hopes to beat the £168,000 he raised in 2021 for the charity Walking With The Wounded.

