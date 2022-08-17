The UK could become a leading producer of red wine due to rising temperatures from climate change, a new study claims.

Research on climate resilience in the UK wine sector suggested rising heat will affect grapes and could make Britain a key player in the production of high-quality wine.

Temperatures in the UK’s wine-growing regions may increase by 1.4°C by 2040, in addition to a one degree rise since the 1980s, according to climate estimates.