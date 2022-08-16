✕ Close Heavy rain hammers Devon as thunderstorms roll over – Monday

Large parts of Britain are at risk of flash flooding today as thunderstorms overwhelm the country’s parched landscape with heavy rain.

The Met Office has a yellow weather warning in place over England and Wales, with the potential for power cuts, transport disruption and a danger to life from fast flowing or deep floodwater.

Eastern and southern areas of Scotland are covered by a yellow warning for rain this morning.

The rain is expected to later become more concentrated in southern parts of England, which have endured a particularly warm and dry period this summer so far.

Dan Suri, forecaster for the Met Office, said: “With no meaningful rainfall in some southern locations since June, soils in these areas have become baked by the sun turning them into hard almost impenetrable surfaces.

“Any rainfall in these areas won’t be able to soak away and instead it will wash off soils and other hard surfaces, creating flash flooding in some areas.”

Areas of Cornwall and Devon flooded on Monday afternoon while thunderstorms developed in east-coast counties like Essex, Suffolk and Lincolnshire.