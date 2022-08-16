UK weather – live: Flash flooding sweeps Britain as Met Office warns of power cuts
Thunderstorms bring danger to life as heavy rain meets ‘almost impenetrable’ ground
Heavy rain hammers Devon as thunderstorms roll over – Monday
Large parts of Britain are at risk of flash flooding today as thunderstorms overwhelm the country’s parched landscape with heavy rain.
The Met Office has a yellow weather warning in place over England and Wales, with the potential for power cuts, transport disruption and a danger to life from fast flowing or deep floodwater.
Eastern and southern areas of Scotland are covered by a yellow warning for rain this morning.
The rain is expected to later become more concentrated in southern parts of England, which have endured a particularly warm and dry period this summer so far.
Dan Suri, forecaster for the Met Office, said: “With no meaningful rainfall in some southern locations since June, soils in these areas have become baked by the sun turning them into hard almost impenetrable surfaces.
“Any rainfall in these areas won’t be able to soak away and instead it will wash off soils and other hard surfaces, creating flash flooding in some areas.”
Areas of Cornwall and Devon flooded on Monday afternoon while thunderstorms developed in east-coast counties like Essex, Suffolk and Lincolnshire.
Sadiq Khan urges Londoners to prepare for flash floods
Sadiq Khan has told Londoners to prepare for flash flooding in the event that heavy rain and thunderstorms hit the capital this week.
The capital’s mayor said: “I have written to tens of thousands of Londoners who live in homes that could be affected by flash flooding.
“My message to Londoners is to please contact Floodline, go to your local authority’s website to see what you can do to reduce the chances of you being flooded but also to minimise the consequences on you,” he said, recommending people also check they are insured and what those details are as well as preparing a grab bag.
Mr Khan said: “[We are] working closely with the water companies, the fire brigade, Transport for London, local councils and other partners making sure we are as ready as we can be, but the bad news is there could well be flash floods if there’s heavy rain during a short period of time.”
The mayor also called on the government to do more to tackle climate change as well as adapt the capital to deal with its consequences in light of the recent surge in fires and now the potential for flash floods.
Devon children’s play centre floods in heavy rain
A children’s play centre in Devon flooded on Monday night as heavy rain swept the county.
Staff at The Milky Way in Clovelly spent hours sweeping water from the premises after days of dry, hot weather were broken by hail then rain.
Part of the ceiling collapsed in the foul weather, though staff said on Twitter that the play centre was cleared up and would be open today.
Steff Gaulter, a meteorologist, shared footage from the incident online.
Tube could flood as London’s parched soil can’t hold back heavy rain
Professor Hannah Cloke, an expert in hydrology at the University of Reading, said the London Underground could flood if heavy rain hits the capital.
“The ground is really dry and when it is so dry it acts a little bit like concrete and that water can’t get in so it drains straight off.
“If you get a heavy rain in a city, the drainage system can copy up to a point but if there is really heavy rain it can overwhelm the system – the rain cannot run away quick enough.
“Water tends to find the lowest pathway – that is why it is so dangerous for cities with these surface area floods.
“That is why it is of concern to the Tube and underground car parks and things like that,” she said, adding that it is of concern in other UK cities as well.
“It is not like we haven’t seen this recently,” Prof Cloke said, referring to flooding affecting London Tube stations last year. “If we are in London and the parks are really really dry, there is no where for the water to run so it is exacerbating the risks we already have in cities.”
Met Office warns of floods as heatwave ends with heavy thunderstorms
Britain is on high alert for flash flooding as the heatwave gives way to heavy thunderstorms and torrential rain on parched ground (Rory Sullivan writes).
The Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms and rain across most of Britain until late on Tuesday, with a small chance that fast-moving water could cause “risk to life”. These dangers will persist in southern England until Wednesday.
There was localised flooding in parts of Cornwall, Devon and Somerset on Monday – the same day as those areas were hit by a hosepipe ban because of the dry summer drought.
“There are likely to be more flash floods,” Tom Morgan, a forecaster at the Met Office, told The Independent on Monday.
Met Office warns of floods as heatwave ends with heavy thunderstorms
After months of scorching temperatures, Britain’s baked earth will be unable to absorb rainfall effectively, say experts
