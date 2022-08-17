Flash flooding hits London after weeks of heatwaves

Flash flooding has hit part of London as the country’s parched landscape has become overwhelmed with heavy rain.

Roads have been covered in water and Victoria Station is among locations partially flooded as the Met Office issued both yellow and amber weather warnings for thunderstorms for the south east of England and south Wales.

It’s predicted that between 30 to 5mm of rain could fall in less than an hour.

There is the potential for power cuts, transport disruption and a danger to life from fast flowing or deep floodwater.

