Britain faces Russian security threat ‘for years to come’ over support for Ukraine, warns head of MI5
Moscow’s tactics include cyber attacks, disinformation, espionage and democratic interference, says Ken McCallum
Britain has become a particular focus of virulent animosity from Russia over its strong support for Ukraine in the war, with continuous action needed to counter the ongoing threat this poses, the director general of MI5 has warned.
Despite measures being taken by this country and other allies, partly modelled on those that were put in place following the Salisbury poisoning, the danger from the Kremlin will persist for years to come, said Ken McCallum.
Giving his annual outline of threats faced by the UK, Mr McCallum said MI5 “is making the biggest shifts in a generation” to deal with hostile states who are “adversaries on a massive scale and are not squeamish about the tactics they employ” in putting “our security, values and democratic institutions at stake”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies