Britain faces Russian security threat ‘for years to come’ over support for Ukraine, warns head of MI5

Moscow’s tactics include cyber attacks, disinformation, espionage and democratic interference, says Ken McCallum

Kim Sengupta
World Affairs Editor
Wednesday 16 November 2022 19:44
MI5 director general Ken McCallum speaking at Thames House in London on Wednesday

MI5 director general Ken McCallum speaking at Thames House in London on Wednesday

(PA)

Britain has become a particular focus of virulent animosity from Russia over its strong support for Ukraine in the war, with continuous action needed to counter the ongoing threat this poses, the director general of MI5 has warned.

Despite measures being taken by this country and other allies, partly modelled on those that were put in place following the Salisbury poisoning, the danger from the Kremlin will persist for years to come, said Ken McCallum.

Giving his annual outline of threats faced by the UK, Mr McCallum said MI5 “is making the biggest shifts in a generation” to deal with hostile states who are “adversaries on a massive scale and are not squeamish about the tactics they employ” in putting “our security, values and democratic institutions at stake”.

