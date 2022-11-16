✕ Close Zelensky hails freedom in Russian-free region of Kherson.mp4

Poland’s president has said a missile blast that killed two people near its border with Ukraine appears to have been an “unfortunate accident”, not an “intentional attack”.

It comes after the Kremlin accused some Western countries of reacting “hysterically” to the missile strike, but said the United States had shown restraint.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said several countries had made “baseless statements” about Russia‘s involvement “without having any idea of what had happened.”

“We have witnessed another hysterical, frenzied Russophobic reaction, which was not based on any real data,” Peskov told reporters.

“Such a frenzied reaction shows that there is never a need to rush to judgement, with statements that can escalate the situation. Especially at such crucial moments,” he said.

However, prime minister Rishi Sunak said the only reason the strike happened was because of Vladimir Putin’s war.

Speaking at a press conference in Bali today, Mr Sunak said: “We should all be clear. None of this would be happening if it were not for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.