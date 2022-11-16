Ukraine-Russia news – live: Poland says missile strike was ‘unfortunate accident’
Polish president confirms explosion was ‘not intentional attack’
Zelensky hails freedom in Russian-free region of Kherson.mp4
Poland’s president has said a missile blast that killed two people near its border with Ukraine appears to have been an “unfortunate accident”, not an “intentional attack”.
It comes after the Kremlin accused some Western countries of reacting “hysterically” to the missile strike, but said the United States had shown restraint.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said several countries had made “baseless statements” about Russia‘s involvement “without having any idea of what had happened.”
“We have witnessed another hysterical, frenzied Russophobic reaction, which was not based on any real data,” Peskov told reporters.
“Such a frenzied reaction shows that there is never a need to rush to judgement, with statements that can escalate the situation. Especially at such crucial moments,” he said.
However, prime minister Rishi Sunak said the only reason the strike happened was because of Vladimir Putin’s war.
Speaking at a press conference in Bali today, Mr Sunak said: “We should all be clear. None of this would be happening if it were not for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Stoltenberg says war in Ukraine will “most likely” end at negotiating table
Mr Stoltenberg said the war in Ukraine will “most likely” end at the negotiating table.
He told the press conference that any negotiations will be “linked to the strength of the battle” and that the best way Nato allies can maximise the possibility of peace, is to “support Ukrainians on the battlefield”.
He said if Ukraine stops fighting it will no longer exist as a sovereign nation, but if Russia stops fighting the war will come to an end.
Mr Stoltenberg also described Nato’s response to a missile hitting Poland on Tuesday as “prudent and responsible”.
“We co-ordinated our responses,” he said, adding that allied nations had worked together to establish “the best possible picture of what happened”.
“It’s about calm and preventing unnecessary escalation,” he said.
Continuing to comment on the incident in Poland on Tuesday, Mr Stoltenberg said: “Of course we were concerned when we got the reports yesterday, and especially we were saddened by the fact that there were two casualties.
“But at the same time, we are monitoring, we are following very closely and therefore we are prepared to handle situations like this in a firm, calm, resolute way, but also in a way that will prevent further escalation.”
Russia ‘bears responsibility’ for Polish missile, according to Stoltenberg
Stoltenberg has said that even though the missile that killed two people in Poland yesterday was “most likely” to be from Ukraine air defence it was “not Ukraine’s fault”.
Stoltenberg said: “Russia bears responsibility for what happened in Poland yesterday, because this is a direct result of the ongoing war and the wave of attacks from Russia against Ukraine yesterday.
“Nato is preparing for accidents like this to prevent them from happening, and if they happen to ensure that they don’t spiral out of control.”
Ukraine races to restore power after Russian missile barrage
Power was fully restored on Wednesday in seven Ukrainian regions, including in the capital Kyiv, less that 24 hours after a Russian missile barrage on energy infrastructure across the country.
Work to restore electricity was also under way in seven other regions, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine‘s presidential administration.
He wrote on the Telegram messaging app that emergency cut-offs were still possible, and national grid operator Ukrenergo said it was implementing planned outages across the entire country as repair work continued “around the clock.”
“Please prepare for extended times of limited power supply: Stock up on water and charge your devices and power banks ahead of time to stay in touch with your close ones,” it said in a statement.
Ukrainian officials said Tuesday’s missile barrage was Russia‘s largest since its Feb. 24 full-scale invasion. Russian forces have increasingly targeted energy infrastructure in recent weeks, seriously damaging up to 40 percent of it, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Industry Research Center in Kyiv, said Tuesday’s attacks had left about 12 million Ukrainians without power but that electricity had already been restored to the vast majority.
Kharchenko estimated that it would be five to six weeks before Ukraine‘s energy grid was repaired well enough for most customers to experience minimal or no cut-offs.
“But this is only assuming there are no further attacks,” he told a briefing.
Nato chief holds press conference
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has said there is no indication the missile strike in Poland was a deliberate attack by Russia.
But he told a press conference that the incident demonstrates that war in Ukraine continues to create dangerous situations.
“This is not Ukraine’s fault. Russia bears ultimate responsibility as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine,” Mr Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.
Poland missile was fired by Ukrainian forces at incoming Russian projectile, US officials say
In case you missed it...
A missile that hit Poland on Tuesday evening was fired by Ukrainian forces in their attempts to shoot down an incoming Russian projectile, US officials have been quoted as saying.
Three US officials, who spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity, said preliminary assessments suggested the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces during the Russian bombardment on energy infrastructure across Ukraine.
Polish officials said earlier that a “Russian-made missile” landed in a grain store in Przewodow, Lublin, about 6 km from the border with Ukraine.
Shweta Sharma has more:
Poland blast caused by Ukrainian forces firing at Russian missile, say US officials
Ukraine’s arsenal includes stocks of former Soviet and Russian-made weaponry
Ukraine not considering evacuating cities - deputy head of president's office
Ukrainian officials are not considering evacuating cities after a Russian missile barrage on energy infrastructure that left millions without power, a senior official said on Wednesday.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president’s office, told Ukrainian television that officials and energy workers were instead focused on stabilising the country’s power grid and had made significant progress following Tuesday’s missile strikes.
Poland’s president says missile strike was ‘unfortunate incident’
Poland’s president has said a missile blast that killed two people near its border with Ukraine appears to have been an “unfortunate accident”, not an “intentional attack”.
Heads of state discuss the missile strike in Poland at G20 summit
The war in Ukraine was the most debated article of the leaders’ declaration, the president of G20 host Indonesia said, while urging all sides not to escalate tension.
Here is a photo of the heads of state discussing Tuesday’s missile strike in Poland which killed two people.
France's Macron: China can play bigger role in Russia de-escalation
French president Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday G20 leaders agreed to push Russia towards de-escalation in the Ukraine conflict and expressed hope China could play a bigger mediation role in the coming months in that respect.
Pope asks God to 'hurry up' to end Ukraine war, condemns missile strikes
Pope Francis condemned on Wednesday the latest wave of missile attacks on Ukraine, calling for a ceasefire to avert the risk of escalation of the conflict and asking God to “hurry up” to end it.
He spoke at his general audience in St Peter’s Square as NATO allies investigated unconfirmed reports that an explosion in a Polish village near the border with Ukraine was caused by stray Russian missiles. He did not mention the incident.
“I learned with pain and concern of a fresh and even fiercer missile attack on Ukraine, which caused deaths and damage to much civilian infrastructure,” Francis said in Italian.
“Let us pray so that the Lord converts the hearts of those who still bet on war and make the desire for peace prevail in martyred Ukraine in order to avoid escalation and to open the path to a ceasefire and dialogue,” he said.
A few minutes later, in other comments on Ukraine, he added, “We can pray for Ukraine saying, if you will, ‘Hurry up, Lord.’”
Russia launched 110 missiles and 10 Iranian-made attack drones at Ukraine on Tuesday, the general staff of Ukraine‘s armed forces said.
