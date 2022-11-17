Jeremy Hunt delays social care cost cap plans

The government's planned social care reforms will be delayed for two years to take pressure off services, the chancellor has announced.
Jeremy Hunt said councils had "very real concerns" about their ability to deliver the so-called Dilnot reforms on time.
"I will delay the implementation of these important reforms for two years, allocating the funding to allow local authorities to provide more care packages," he told MPs during his autumn statement.
