Boris Johnson in Ukraine to tell Zelensky he ‘can and will win the war’

Boris Johnson has told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky he “will win” the war against Russia as he made another surprise visit to Kyiv to mark the country’s independence day.

The caretaker prime minister announced a new £54m package of UK support for Ukraine to help fend off Russian forces, including unmanned surveillance and missile systems.

Posting a picture of himself with Zelensky on his third trip to the capital, Johnson said: “What happens in Ukraine matters to us all.”