13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson told in Commons of ‘shameful’ case of two sisters being split apart

Adam Forrest
Wednesday 08 June 2022 18:52
Labour MP says 13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.

Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.

She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.

