UK to supply high-precision long-range rocket launchers to Ukraine

Multiple-launch system to help Ukraine fight back against Russian artillery in eastern Donbas region

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Monday 06 June 2022 16:33
Comments
<p>The decision follows an appeal from Kyiv for longer-range precision weapons</p>

The decision follows an appeal from Kyiv for longer-range precision weapons

(MoD/Crown copyright)

The UK is to boost Ukraine’s fightback against Russian invaders in the eastern Donbas region by supplying highly accurate long-range rocket launchers, defence secretary Ben Wallace has announced.

Mr Wallace’s decision to supply the cutting-edge M270 multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) was co-ordinated with US president Joe Biden’s gift to Ukraine last week of the similar High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

The M270 can strike targets up to 80km away with pinpoint accuracy, said the Ministry of Defence.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in