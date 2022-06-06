UK to supply high-precision long-range rocket launchers to Ukraine

The UK is to boost Ukraine’s fightback against Russian invaders in the eastern Donbas region by supplying highly accurate long-range rocket launchers, defence secretary Ben Wallace has announced.

Mr Wallace’s decision to supply the cutting-edge M270 multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) was co-ordinated with US president Joe Biden’s gift to Ukraine last week of the similar High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

The M270 can strike targets up to 80km away with pinpoint accuracy, said the Ministry of Defence.