Ukraine news – live: Several blasts rock Kyiv amid anger over Macron’s ‘don’t humiliate Russia’ remark
It follows a period of relative calm in the Kyiv and its suburbs.
Zelensky shuts down anchor’s suggestion that Trump would have stopped Russian invasion
Multiple explosions rocked Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv early on Sunday, mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed.
This morning’s attacks mark the first assault on the Ukrainian capital in weeks after a period of relative calm in the city and its suburbs.
“Several explosions in Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts of the capital,” Mr Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messaging app, adding, “Services are already working on site.
At least one person was hospitalised but no deaths had been reported following the series of explosions launched on the capital, Klitschko said.
It comes after Ukraine on Saturday dismissed French president Emmanuel Macron‘s call not to “humiliate” Russia for the sake of diplomacy and said that there was no point in negotiating until Moscow’s forces were pushed back as far as possible.
Reacting on Twitter, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said that such calls “could only humiliate France and every other country that calls for it”.
“Because it is Russia that humiliates itself. We all better focus on how to put Russia in its place. This will bring peace and save lives,” he said.
Sievierodonetsk 'split in half between Ukrainian and Russian forces’
Control of Sievierodonetsk is now divided half and half, Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai has claimed.
“It had been a difficult situation, the Russians controlled 70% of the city, but over the past two days they have been pushed back,” Gaidai told broadcasters.
“The city is now, more or less, divided in half.”
Russian forces control eastern part of Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk
Russian forces are continuing to storm Sievierodonetsk, Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region where the city is located, said on Sunday.
Gaidai said that there parts of the Azot chemical plant were damaged in Saturday’s attacks.
He said Russia was in currently in control of the eastern part of Sievierodonetsk.
Ukraine counterattacks contested city of Sievierodonetsk, MoD says
Ukrainian forces have counterattacked in the contested city of Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine, according the lastest UK intelligence update.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the success will likely blunt the “operational momentum Russian forces previously gained through concentrating combat units and firepower.”
Defence officials add: “Russian forces committed in this area include personnel mobilised from the reserve of Russian-led Separatist Forces of the self-declared Luhansk People’s Republic.
“These troops are poorly equipped and trained, and lack heavy equipment in comparison to regular Russian units.
“The use of proxy infantry forces for urban clearance operations is a Russian tactic previously observed in Syria, where Russia employed V Corps of the Syrian Army to assault urban areas.
“This approach likely indicates a desire to limit casualties suffered by regular Russian forces.”
One hospitalised after Kyiv explosions
At least one person was hospitalised but no deaths had been reported following a series of explosions launched on the capital of Kyiv, mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.
Elsewhere, the mayor of the historic town of Brovary, situated some 20 km (12 miles) from Kyiv’s centre, has urged people to stay inside their homes as there had been reports of the smell of soot coming from the smoke.
Several explosions rock Ukraine’s capital Kyiv – mayor
Multiple explosions rocked Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv early on Sunday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed.
“Several explosions in Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts of the capital,” Mr Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messaging app, adding, “Services are already working on site. More detailed information - later.”
A witness for Reuters saw smoke in the city after the explosions.
More details are awaited.
Ukraine to restart football leagues this August
Ukraine is set to resume competitive football in the country this August, following president Volodymyr Zelensky’s approval, even as the Russian invasion of the eastern European country surpassed 100 days.
Andriy Pavelko, the president of Ukraine’s football federation, recently revealed details of his discussions with Mr Zelensky and the heads of FIFA and UEFA about kicking off men’s and women’s matches in the country in a safe manner.
“I spoke with our president about how important football is to distract,” Mr Pavelko told the Associated Press, while surrounded by Ukraine jerseys and a tactics board in the team meeting room in Cardiff.
Ukraine plans to restart football leagues from August
‘We spoke about how it would be possible that football could help us to think about the future,’ president of Ukraine’s football federation Andriy Pavelko said of his conversation with president Zelensky
UK’s Nato envoy warns Royal Navy may have to battle Russia
‘High risk’ of death of UK personnel if Britain joins force to break Black Sea blockade, says Tory MP.
UK’s Nato envoy warns Royal Navy may have to battle Russia
‘High risk’ of death of UK personnel if Britain joins force to break Black Sea blockade, says Tory MP
Russia puts more strength behind 'creeping' Ukraine advance
Reinforced Russian troops backed by airstrikes pummeled a portion of eastern Ukraine on Saturday, blowing up bridges and shelling apartment buildings as they fought to capture two cities that would put a contested province under Moscow‘s control, Ukrainian officials said.
Russian and Ukrainian forces battled street-by-street in Sievierodonetsk and neighboring Lysychansk, regional governor Serhiy Haidai said. Russian strikes killed four people, including a mother and child, in the nearby village of Hirske, Haidai said.
The cities are the last major areas of Luhansk province still held by Ukraine. The Russian attacks are central to the Kremlin’s reduced wartime goal of seizing the entire Donbas region, where Moscow-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces for eight years and established self-proclaimed republics.
Russia puts more strength behind 'creeping' Ukraine advance
Reinforced Russian troops backed by airstrikes are pummeling a portion of eastern Ukraine
Biden says Putin's 'price hike' is driving force behind inflation
ICYMI: Russia now occupies 20% of Ukraine, Zelensky says as invasion reaches 100-day mark
Russia has occupied 20 per cent of Ukraine, said the country’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking as the invasion entered its 100th day.
“We have to defend ourselves against almost the entire Russian army,” Mr Zelensky told lawmakers in Luxembourg’s parliament in a video conference on Thursday. “All combat-ready Russian military formations are involved in this aggression.”
He told lawmakers that the frontlines in the conflict now extended to more than 1,000km, and urged them to imagine what could be unfolding there.
Russia now occupies 20% of Ukraine, Zelensky says
Frontlines extend to more than 1,000km, says Ukrainian president
