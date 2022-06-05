✕ Close Zelensky shuts down anchor’s suggestion that Trump would have stopped Russian invasion

Multiple explosions rocked Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv early on Sunday, mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed.

This morning’s attacks mark the first assault on the Ukrainian capital in weeks after a period of relative calm in the city and its suburbs.

“Several explosions in Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts of the capital,” Mr Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messaging app, adding, “Services are already working on site.

At least one person was hospitalised but no deaths had been reported following the series of explosions launched on the capital, Klitschko said.

It comes after Ukraine on Saturday dismissed French president Emmanuel Macron‘s call not to “humiliate” Russia for the sake of diplomacy and said that there was no point in negotiating until Moscow’s forces were pushed back as far as possible.

Reacting on Twitter, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said that such calls “could only humiliate France and every other country that calls for it”.

“Because it is Russia that humiliates itself. We all better focus on how to put Russia in its place. This will bring peace and save lives,” he said.