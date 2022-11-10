UK to provide 1,000 more air defence missiles to Ukraine
Nato chief confident UK will ‘lead by example’ on defence spending after Rishi Sunak meeting
The UK is sending 1,000 surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine to boost its defence against the Russian invasion, defence secretary Ben Wallace has announced.
It comes as Vladimir Putin’s troops were ordered to pull out of occupied city of Kherson in the face of continued Ukrainian attacks.
The shipment of British missiles comes in response to requests from Kyiv more air defence capabilities, as Rishi Sunak vowed to support Ukraine against “Russian aggression”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies