Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1667967715

Ukraine news – live: Zelensky says will not give up ‘a centimetre’ of land in Donetsk

Russian troops suffering ‘extremely large-scale losses’, says Ukraine

Arpan Rai
Wednesday 09 November 2022 04:21
Comments
Ukraine war: Iran acknowledges sending drones to Russia for first time

Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine will not give up even a centimetre of land in Donetsk where a heavy battle is underway between the country’s troops and Russia.

Russian troops are suffering “extremely large-scale losses, but their order has not changed – to reach the administrative border of the Donetsk region”, Mr Zelensky said.

“We do not give up a single centimetre of our land there. And I thank all our heroes who are holding positions in Donbas,” Mr Zelensky said.

This comes as the UK, backed by western allies, could use the upcoming G20 summit to “confront” Russian president Vladimir Putin over his war in Ukraine, No 10 said.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was suggested Mr Putin will join next week’s leaders’ summit “if the situation is possible” by his Indonesian counterpart, who said the Russian president could attend virtually instead.

An adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky refused to entertain the idea of negotiations with Mr Putin as “it would mean giving up”, which he said was a “gift” Ukraine would never give Russia’s president.

Recommended

1667967715

Ukraine will not give up a single centimetre of land, says Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine will not give up even a centimetre of land in Donetsk where heavy battle is underway between the country’s troops and Russia.

“The situation is difficult on the entire front. In some areas, brutal positional battles continue, as before, and it is especially difficult - also as before - in the Donetsk region. The activity of the occupiers there remains at an extremely high level - dozens of attacks every day,” he said in his nightly address.

Russian troops are suffering “extremely large-scale losses, but their order has not changed - to reach the administrative border of the Donetsk region”, he said.

“We do not give up a single centimetre of our land there. And I thank all our heroes who are holding positions in Donbas,” Mr Zelensky said.

Arpan Rai9 November 2022 04:21
1667966134

Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Wednesday, 9 November.

Arpan Rai9 November 2022 03:55

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in