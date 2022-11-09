Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine will not give up even a centimetre of land in Donetsk where a heavy battle is underway between the country’s troops and Russia.
Russian troops are suffering “extremely large-scale losses, but their order has not changed – to reach the administrative border of the Donetsk region”, Mr Zelensky said.
“We do not give up a single centimetre of our land there. And I thank all our heroes who are holding positions in Donbas,” Mr Zelensky said.
This comes as the UK, backed by western allies, could use the upcoming G20 summit to “confront” Russian president Vladimir Putin over his war in Ukraine, No 10 said.
Earlier on Tuesday, it was suggested Mr Putin will join next week’s leaders’ summit “if the situation is possible” by his Indonesian counterpart, who said the Russian president could attend virtually instead.
An adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky refused to entertain the idea of negotiations with Mr Putin as “it would mean giving up”, which he said was a “gift” Ukraine would never give Russia’s president.
Ukraine will not give up a single centimetre of land, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine will not give up even a centimetre of land in Donetsk where heavy battle is underway between the country’s troops and Russia.
“The situation is difficult on the entire front. In some areas, brutal positional battles continue, as before, and it is especially difficult - also as before - in the Donetsk region. The activity of the occupiers there remains at an extremely high level - dozens of attacks every day,” he said in his nightly address.
Russian troops are suffering “extremely large-scale losses, but their order has not changed - to reach the administrative border of the Donetsk region”, he said.
“We do not give up a single centimetre of our land there. And I thank all our heroes who are holding positions in Donbas,” Mr Zelensky said.
Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Wednesday, 9 November.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies