Ulez £12.50 clean air charge to be expanded across whole of Greater London

Sadiq Khan is to push ahead with expanding London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) clean air driving charge to the whole of Greater London next year, he has announced.

The mayor of London said the expansion of the scheme is needed to tackle air pollution, address the climate emergency, and bring down congestion on roads.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the announcement, Mr Khan said people in the capital were “breathing in poison” and noted that the 10 boroughs with the most premature deaths from air pollution were all in outer London where the scheme will expand to.