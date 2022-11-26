Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ulez £12.50 clean air charge to be expanded across whole of Greater London

Mayor says Londoners are breathing in ‘poison’ and that ‘doing nothing is not an option’

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Friday 25 November 2022 18:35
Comments
<p>The scheme will expand to the boundary of Greater London from August 2023, going as far as Chessington in the south and stretching up to the M25 in parts of north London</p>

The scheme will expand to the boundary of Greater London from August 2023, going as far as Chessington in the south and stretching up to the M25 in parts of north London

(PA Archive)

Sadiq Khan is to push ahead with expanding London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) clean air driving charge to the whole of Greater London next year, he has announced.

The mayor of London said the expansion of the scheme is needed to tackle air pollution, address the climate emergency, and bring down congestion on roads.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the announcement, Mr Khan said people in the capital were “breathing in poison” and noted that the 10 boroughs with the most premature deaths from air pollution were all in outer London where the scheme will expand to.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in