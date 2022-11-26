Ulez £12.50 clean air charge to be expanded across whole of Greater London

Sadiq Khan is to push ahead with expanding London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) clean air driving charge to the whole of Greater London next year, he has announced.
The mayor of London said the expansion of the scheme is needed to tackle air pollution, address the climate emergency, and bring down congestion on roads.
Speaking to reporters ahead of the announcement, Mr Khan said people in the capital were “breathing in poison” and noted that the 10 boroughs with the most premature deaths from air pollution were all in outer London where the scheme will expand to.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies