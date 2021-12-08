Disabled students ‘could be forced out of education’ by new Universal Credit rules

Warning by Child Poverty Action Group is ‘very disturbing’, education leader tells Zoe Tidman

Wednesday 08 December 2021 09:57
<p>A charity has warned disabled students may be forced to leave education by new benefits changes</p>

Disabled students could be forced to quit education in order to keep accessing Universal Credit after new rules come into force, a charity has warned.

The Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) said incoming changes will “close off the only route young disabled learners” have to the benefit.

Young people still finishing basic education at the age of 19 - or in some cases 20 - no longer qualify for child benefits and must make their own claims, the charity said.

