Universal Credit has increased crime rate, landmark study finds

The government's flagship Universal Credit benefits system has driven an increase in the crime rate across Britain, a new study has found.

Researchers at University College London studying the roll-out of the new system found there was "salient and plausible evidence linking UC to an increase in recorded crime".

The peer-reviewed findings, published in the British Journal of Criminology, are the latest piece of evidence adding to a growing body of work suggesting less generous social security systems drive increases in lawbreaking.