More than half UK universities miss carbon reduction targets

Cardiff Metropolitan University topped the league by reducing carbon emissions by 65%

Samuel Webb
Wednesday 07 December 2022 07:23
More than half of UK universities are failing to reach their carbon reduction targets, according to new research.

An analysis of 153 UK universities’ sustainability and ethics criteria shows the majority of the UK higher education sector has failed to reach a carbon reduction target of 43 per cent between 2005/6 and 2020/21.

Student campaigning organisation People & Planet compiled a league table of higher education establishments using stats from the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA).

