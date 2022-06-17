Tory candidate in Wakefield by-election said Brexit ‘built on lies’ and regretted voting for it
Nadeem Ahmed also warned leaving EU had triggered racist attacks and backed second referendum, in embarrassment for Boris Johnson
The Conservative candidate in a make-or-break by-election said the Brexit campaign was “built on lies” and that he regretted voting for it.
Nadeem Ahmed, who is fighting to cling on to the Wakefield seat for Boris Johnson, also warned leaving the EU had triggered an increase in racist attacks and backed a second referendum.
“I voted to leave and I regret the decision. All my friends who voted similarly are the same,” the then-leader of Wakefield Council told a newspaper, shortly after the referendum in 2016.
