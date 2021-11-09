White British people are more likely to die within 12 months of being diagnosed with a malignant brain tumour than other ethnic groups, according to a new study.

Researchers from King’s College London who looked at whether ethnicity could impact the chance of survival from a malignant brain tumour, have found that those who categorised themselves as ‘other ethnic’ were 30 percent less likely to die within one year.

The results also showed that patients from at least four other ethnic groups had a decreased risk of death when compared to white British patients.