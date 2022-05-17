William Hague attacks Boris Johnson as weak and immoral over obesity plan U-turn
The former Conservative leader said the move will be added to the ‘long history of failed obesity strategies’
William Hague has attacked Boris Johnson’s decision to shelve his obesity action plan as weak and immoral, warning Britain will pay a high price for it.
The former Conservative leader said the U-turn – delaying action on cheap fatty foods and TV advertising of them – will be added to the “long history of failed obesity strategies”.
Tory MPs who pushed the prime minister into the climbdown are “acquiescing in a future of higher dependence, greater costs, reduced lifestyle choice and endless pain,” he warned.
