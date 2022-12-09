The majority of young people fear they cannot rely on the government for financial support as energy bills soar, a new survey suggests.

Some 61 per cent of people aged between 16 and 25 said they were not confident the government would provide the help they needed during the cost of living crisis, according to a questionnaire by the Royal Society for the Arts (RSA).

The poll of 2,000 people, including 260 who were aged under 25, also highlights how young people are experiencing anxiety because of housing costs and insecure work.