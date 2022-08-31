Inside Politics: Ease the squeeze

Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

I’m getting bored of trying to think of poor jokes about the Tory leadership contest – which means you must be absolutely sick of reading them. So let’s get straight down to the news this Wednesday morning: world leaders are paying tribute to Mikhail Gorbachev, who has died aged 91. Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak take part in their final hustings event in London later.