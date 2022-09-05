Inside Politics: Back to school
Winner of Tory leadership contest announced later today as favourite Liz Truss mulls freeze on energy bills, writes Matt Mathers
Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.
At last – it’s over. The Tory leadership contest has finished. I’m now 63 years old, the energy price cap has risen to £21,578 per year and Arsenal’s long wait for a top four Premier League finish continues. MPs are back to school today following the summer recess. It’s going to be a busy week in politics so let’s get stuck in.
