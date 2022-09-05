Jump to content
Inside Politics: Back to school

Winner of Tory leadership contest announced later today as favourite Liz Truss mulls freeze on energy bills, writes Matt Mathers

Monday 05 September 2022 08:34
Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

At last – it’s over. The Tory leadership contest has finished. I’m now 63 years old, the energy price cap has risen to £21,578 per year and Arsenal’s long wait for a top four Premier League finish continues. MPs are back to school today following the summer recess. It’s going to be a busy week in politics so let’s get stuck in.

Inside the bubble

