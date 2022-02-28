Inside Politics: Putin raises stakes with nuclear threat

Putin’s bloody war with Ukraine continues to dominate the news agenda, with updates on the conflict coming in at break-neck speed. The two sides meet at the Belarus border later today for initial peace talks, after the Russian president made a nuclear weapons threat. Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukraine president, said there were no preconditions for the discussions and warned that he was not optimistic about any potential breakthrough as he again stressed that his country will not give in to the Kremlin’s demands. Prime minister Boris Johnson is coming under increasing pressure to do more for Ukrainians who want to flee the war and come to the UK.

Inside the bubble

Commons action gets underway with Home Office questions at 2.30pm, followed by any urgent questions or ministerial statements. In the main event of the day the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill returns to the Commons after the Lords inflicted over 20 defeats on the government.