Inside Politics: Russia accused of further war crimes as mass graves found

Russia has been accused of further war crimes after hundreds of civilian bodies were found in a town near Kyiv. Western leaders have condemned the killings and called for more sanctions on Moscow. On the domestic front, a former government ethics chief is reported to be among the first group of people fined over the Partygate scandal. Boris Johnson’s energy strategy is due to be published this week and an MP has been admitted to a psychiatric hospital after an investigation was launched into allegations about his behaviour.

Inside the bubble

The Commons is not sitting