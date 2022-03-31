The head of Britain’s GCHQ spy agency has said Putin’s advisers are “too afraid” to tell him the truth about what is really happening on the ground in Ukraine as the Kremlin’s invasion continues to falter and face setbacks. Away from the war, an inquiry into the biggest scandal in NHS history has concluded that Telford Hospital NHS Trust presided over catastrophic failings for 20 years. Boris Johnson faced two grillings by MPs in the Commons yesterday, during one of which he came down against onshore windfarms. Elsewhere, Labour is calling for the UK to agree a security pact with the EU in the wake of Putin’s war with Ukraine. Keir Starmer launches the party’s local election campaign today by telling voters to “send the Tories a message they cannot ignore” on the cost of living crisis.

Inside the bubble

Commons action gets underway with Cabinet Office questions at 9.30am. After that comes any urgent questions, followed by the weekly business statement and any other ministerial statements. Later, the main business will be two backbench-led debates: The first on the impact of long Covid on the UK workforce and the second on matters to be raised before the forthcoming adjournment. After an adjournment debate from new Lib Dem MP Helen Morgan on ambulance response times in her North Shropshire constituency, MPs will rise for recess until 19 April.