Inside Politics: Russian paratroopers enter Kharkiv

In his first state of the union address last night, Joe Biden, the US president issued a warning to Vladimir Putin, telling the Russian president that he has “no idea what’s coming” after the ruble lost 30 per cent of its value as a result of harsh sanctions imposed by western countries. “I want you to know we are going to be OK,” the president reassured his citizens, in a speech headlined by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. “We are going to be OK. When the history of this era is written, Putin’s war in Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger,” he added. That the Covid pandemic and Biden’s own domestic security concerns amid the rise of the alt right – two policy areas large enough to keep any US president busy – came further down the running order of his speech tells you something about the “perma-crisis” gripping the US, the west and the wider world. On the ground in Ukraine, Russian paratroopers have entered Kharkiv as the war enters day seven.

Inside the bubble

Prime minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Keir Starmer face off at PMQs, where the exchanges will be dominated by the ongoing war in Ukraine. The Commons sits from 11.30an with COP26 questions to Alok Sharma, followed by PMQs at noon.