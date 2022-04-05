One of the under-studied consequences of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is the impact it will have on our climate. On the one hand several western players, crucially the EU among them, have vowed to reduce their dependence on Russian hydrocarbons in the wake of the Kremlin’s bloody war, raising hopes among campaigners of a cleaner future. On the other hand there are fears that in the short term, governments from Washington to Berlin may turn to using more oil and gas to alleviate sky-high energy prices exacerbated by the conflict, potentially putting the final nail in the coffin of already tenuous climate goals. Those concerns were brought into sharp focus once again yesterday as the IPCC warned in its latest report that it is “now or never” on action to avoid climate disaster.

It is against the backdrop of concerns about supply, cost and environmental impact that Boris Johnson and Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, put the final touches to the government’s delayed energy security strategy, which was conceived before the war broke out but repurposed to adapt to Europe’s new geopolitical realities. All the noise coming from Downing Street in recent weeks suggests that ambitions to expand nuclear, offshore wind and solar power will be included in the document, as Johnson sets out his “two big bets” on the way forward.

Meanwhile, Jacob Rees-Mogg’s comments yesterday afternoon that the UK should drill “every last drop” of North Sea oil and gas hints at the government’s direction of travel on extracting more resources from the ground. Despite polls suggesting high public support, cabinet remains split over onshore wind farm expansion, with many Tory activists opposed because of their impact on the landscape. But surely failure to significantly ramp up what is our cheapest energy source is a gamble too far for Johnson if he is serious about Britain’s commitment to achieving net zero by 2050.