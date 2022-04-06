Inside Politics: Zelensky calls for Nuremberg-style trials and NI tax hike bites

Ukraine president calls on UN to act amid mounting evidence of war crimes by Putin’s forces, and millions of Britons hit with rise to national insurance contributions, writes Matt Mathers

Wednesday 06 April 2022 08:51
Liz Truss is in Brussels, where she will discuss the Ukraine war with G7 and Nato leaders. The foreign secretary, who was in Poland yesterday, is expected to call on the UK’s partners in Europe to impose harsher sanctions on the Kremlin to send the Russian economy “back into the Soviet era” as punishment for invading its neighbour. The meetings, however, threaten to be overshadowed by a row over the bloc’s importation of Russian gas, with Brussels still not setting out a clear timetable of when it plans to end its reliance on Moscow for the natural resource – a lucrative source of income for Putin’s war machine.

Much has been written here in the UK about sky-high energy bills and the cost of living crisis, both of which have been exacerbated by the conflict. The increasing cost of electricity, gas and food – not to mention surging inflation – are all problems afflicting the continent too. But the difference between the UK and the EU is that we are far less reliant on Russia for our oil and gas. Overnight reports suggest the EU will agree to further measures targeting some Russian financial and state-owned bodies. Leaders on the continent are, however, unlikely to make major commitments to ending their reliance on Russian gas pipelines while the energy market remains so volatile. Doing so would mean shipping in supplies of expensive liquefied natural gas from elsewhere, resulting in even bigger bills for their voters.

Inside the bubble

