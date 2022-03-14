Inside Politics: Putin missile hits military base 15 miles from Poland

Vladimir Putin’s war with Ukraine came dangerously close to Nato territory yesterday after a missile strike on a military base just 15 miles from the border with Poland. Some analysts have described the attack as a deliberate provocation ahead of the latest round of peace talks, which are due to kick off shortly, in what looks like another attempt by the Russian president to flex his muscles before diplomats get around the negotiating table. Later today, the UK opens its door and heart to refugees fleeing the conflict as ministers relax the rules on entry requirements for those seeking shelter from the misery at home.

Inside the bubble