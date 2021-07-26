History-maker. The extraordinary swimmer Adam Peaty has secured Team GB’s first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, breaking another record in the process. He is the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic title after powering home in the 100m breaststroke. In a post-swim interview, the 26-year-old, audibly exhausted and elated in equal measure, dropped the f-bomb twice as his emotions understandably got the better of him. There could well be multiple f-bombs dropped today as the Covid operations sub-committee of cabinet meets to discuss widening the list of key workers exempt from isolation as the “pingdemic” rages on. Elsewhere, Sajid Javid has come under fire for his questionable comments on Covid, cases of the virus are steadily declining, and ministers have not done an impact assessment on universal credit cuts.

PS – ‘The View from Westminster’ newsletter from John Rentoul offers his unique end-of-play analysis at 6pm each weekday. Sign up here.