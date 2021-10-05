The US-UK “special relationship” is going through another rough patch over travel, with Washington still not able to firm-up a date for when vaccinated Britons can make a trip across the pond. Elsewhere, just 27 fuel tanker drivers have taken up the offer of a temporary visa to come and work here as the government seeks to end the supply chain and fuel crises. A slew of ministerial policy pledges are expected today as Tory conference continues, with Priti Patel and Dominic Raab among the big hitters to address attendees in Manchester.

Inside the bubble

Our chief political commentator John Rentoul on what to look out for today: