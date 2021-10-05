Inside Politics: No date for UK travel to US and only ‘27’ drivers apply to visa scheme
London becoming frustrated at Washington delay as road haulage boss says ‘people don’t want to come unless it is a really attractive alternative’, writes Matt Mathers
The US-UK “special relationship” is going through another rough patch over travel, with Washington still not able to firm-up a date for when vaccinated Britons can make a trip across the pond. Elsewhere, just 27 fuel tanker drivers have taken up the offer of a temporary visa to come and work here as the government seeks to end the supply chain and fuel crises. A slew of ministerial policy pledges are expected today as Tory conference continues, with Priti Patel and Dominic Raab among the big hitters to address attendees in Manchester.
Inside the bubble
Our chief political commentator John Rentoul on what to look out for today:
