Traumatic brain injury related to consumer products has surged by over 20 per cent among US kids, especially girls, in the last two decades, according to a new study.

This type of brain injury is one of the leading causes of death and disability in children in the age groups of 0-4 and 15-19, scientists from the University of Texas said.

With 308,000 average annual cases in the US, they say traumatic brain injury has become frequent among school-aged children participating in sports and playground activities that involve equipment such as football, basketball, and soccer.