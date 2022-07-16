Traumatic brain injury among children in US, especially girls, surged by 20% since 2000, study finds
‘Improved point-of-care screening needs to be developed and promoted to treat injuries’
Traumatic brain injury related to consumer products has surged by over 20 per cent among US kids, especially girls, in the last two decades, according to a new study.
This type of brain injury is one of the leading causes of death and disability in children in the age groups of 0-4 and 15-19, scientists from the University of Texas said.
With 308,000 average annual cases in the US, they say traumatic brain injury has become frequent among school-aged children participating in sports and playground activities that involve equipment such as football, basketball, and soccer.
