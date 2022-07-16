Jump to content
Traumatic brain injury among children in US, especially girls, surged by 20% since 2000, study finds

‘Improved point-of-care screening needs to be developed and promoted to treat injuries’

Vishwam Sankaran
Friday 15 July 2022 11:55
Traumatic brain injury related to consumer products has surged by over 20 per cent among US kids, especially girls, in the last two decades, according to a new study.

This type of brain injury is one of the leading causes of death and disability in children in the age groups of 0-4 and 15-19, scientists from the University of Texas said.

With 308,000 average annual cases in the US, they say traumatic brain injury has become frequent among school-aged children participating in sports and playground activities that involve equipment such as football, basketball, and soccer.

