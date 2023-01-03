The number of young children accidentally eating cannabis edibles in the US has surged as more states legalise the drug, a study has found.

Between 2017 - 2021 there were 7043 reported exposures to cannabis in children under the age of six, with over 97 per cent of cases happening at home.

Data obtained by the National Poison Data System showed that in 2017, 207 cases were reported, which skyrocketed to 3054 cases in 2021 - an increase of 1375 per cent.