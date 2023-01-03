Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Number of children accidentally eating cannabis edibles skyrockets as more US states legalise drug

Hospitalisations of children due to the effects of cannabis skyrockets in five years, with symptoms including breathing issues and vomiting

Sukhmani Sethi
Tuesday 03 January 2023 17:37
Comments
<p>Edible cannabis products have been responsible for a surge in children being hospitalised in the US in the past five years </p>

Edible cannabis products have been responsible for a surge in children being hospitalised in the US in the past five years

(Getty Images)

The number of young children accidentally eating cannabis edibles in the US has surged as more states legalise the drug, a study has found.

Between 2017 - 2021 there were 7043 reported exposures to cannabis in children under the age of six, with over 97 per cent of cases happening at home.

Data obtained by the National Poison Data System showed that in 2017, 207 cases were reported, which skyrocketed to 3054 cases in 2021 - an increase of 1375 per cent.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in