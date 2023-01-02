Will the UK finally decriminalise cannabis in 2023?

When those responsible for enforcing the law call for change, it must be taken seriously. The National Police Chiefs Council and the College of Policing have submitted a proposal to decriminalise cannabis and cocaine. These are far from left-leaning liberal organisations, which makes it all the more significant.

However, the current home secretary is known to want to be seen to be tough on crime, and on illegal drug use in particular, so they aren’t exactly pushing on an open door.

The plans they have submitted propose that individuals caught with small amounts of cannabis or cocaine for the first time would be given the option of a drugs educational programme – and would avoid having a criminal record if they successfully completed the course. This policy replicates the well-established speed awareness courses for those caught speeding, who can avoid being given penalty points on their licence if they also complete the course.