As we welcome another year, the issues facing the country have an awfully familiar ring to them.

More strikes take place this week, with little sign of a resolution in the immediate short term and the potential for anti-strike legislation a little further down the line. The current state of the NHS – as we laid out on Sunday – is another important issue that will loom large this year, particularly as both the Conservatives and opposition parties, chiefly Labour, begin to set out their stall for an election pitch in 2024.

The still-rising number of small boats coming across the Channel will be another issue over which we will hear plenty of political rhetoric.