IMF head warns one-third of world economy will enter recession in 2023

IMF head Kristalina Georgieva has warned that one-third of the world economy is expected to enter recession this year.

Speaking with Margaret Brennan on CBS’s Face the Nation, she said the “resilient” US economy may help “get the world through a very difficult year.”

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund said that is if the labour market in America holds, despite the risks.

“Even countries that are not in recession, it would feel like recession for hundreds of millions of people,” the managing director said.

