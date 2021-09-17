It has been a busy week in New York’s courts – especially as far as two of the world’s most high-profile men are concerned.

Prince Andrew suffered a setback in his fight against a lawsuit brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims he sexually assaulted her as part of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring (the prince denies the charges). He has so far avoided Ms Giuffre’s lawyers’ attempts to serve him with legal papers, but during a telephone hearing on Thursday, they were offered a chance to find another way of serving papers on the prince – raising the chance he will have to answer questions about Ms Giuffre’s claims on legal record.