An American judge has told Prince Andrew’s lawyers they’re making his legal service in a sexual abuse lawsuit “more complicated” than necessary.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan made the comment at a Monday hearing by telephone, during which the Duke of York’s lawyers disputed that the royal had been validly served.

In the lawsuit, plaintiff Virginia Giuffre has accused Prince Andrew of abusing her when she was 17 at homes owned by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

