A wealthy Florida-based businessman with no electoral experience jumps into an open race and bulldozes his way to victory and then aggressively courts Latinos to improve Republican margins with them. That description may describe former president Donald Trump, but it’s also apt for the man in charge of Republicans winning back the Senate in 2022.

Since he jumped into politics in 2010, Sen Rick Scott has never lost a race, despite constantly running in nail-biter campaigns in the Sunshine State. That combination of a massive war chest – as a businessman, he’s poured his own money into his campaigns, and the Center for Responsive Politics reported in 2020 that he’s worth $260m –combined with his understanding of the Florida electorate (he speaks Spanish and his campaigns aggressively courts Latinos) is why his colleagues selected him to be chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.