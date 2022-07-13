Jan 6 rioter blames Trump for Capitol attack: ‘We were just following what he said’
Trump supporter details how president’s words had great effects on crowd
A man who earlier this year pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to the Capitol riot testified on Tuesday that he went to the attack at Donald Trump’s direction.
Stephen Ayres told committee members during his testimony that he had never planned to go to the Capitol itself before Donald Trump’s rhetoric during his speech directing his supporters to march to the building and “fight” for his election fraud conspiracies.
“Basically the president, he got everybody riled up, told everybody to head on down, so we basically [were] just following what he said,” Mr Ayres testified.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies