Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify
Follow live for latest news and updates on January 6 hearings in Congress
Zoe Lofgren: Pat Cipollone Jan 6 committee testimony did not contradict previous witnesses
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.
Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday.
Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.
The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will be the final primetime conclusion hearing that lawmakers have promised will wrap up the hearings.
The former strategist isn’t the only Trump ally set to give big testimony.
A Georgia judge has ordered US Senator Lindsey Graham to sit before a grand jury as part of an investigation into Donald Trump’s attempts to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in the state.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump has lashed out at Twitter and Facebook executives in an interview for the new documentary Unprecedented.
Mr Trump was banned from the social media sites in the days after the US Capitol riot in January 2021 for inciting the deadly assault.
He told filmmaker Alex Holder it was “a shame” he had been kicked off the platforms when leaders from authoritarian states were still allowed to access them.
“They allow other people to be on who are horrific people. I’m not a horrific person,” he said.
Biden has edge over Trump in 2024 poll
A new poll has some good news and some bad news for Donald Trump.
The good news is that Democrats and voters at large are trashing his 2020 rival Joe Biden, with a new New York Times / Siena College poll finding that Americans are giving the president a dismal 33 per cent approval rating. The same poll found that nearly two-thirds of Democrats would rather have someone other than Mr Biden seek the White House in 2024.
The bad news for Mr Trump is that even in spite of Mr Biden’s low popularity, and the more than three-quarters of registered voters in the poll who said they felt the US is moving in the wrong direction, Mr Biden still beats the ex-president in a hypothetical 2024 ballot.
The survey found that Mr Biden had a three per cent advantage over Mr Trump, beating him out 44 per cent to 41 per cent among respondents.
Judge won't delay trial for Trump ex-adviser Steve Bannon
A federal judge on Monday declined to delay the upcoming trial of Steve Bannon, an adviser to former President Donald Trump who faces contempt charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Bannon is still scheduled to go on trial next week despite telling the House committee late Saturday that he is now prepared to testify. It’s unclear whether Bannon will again refuse to appear before the committee with the trial pending.
U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols also ruled against several requests by Bannon’s attorneys to seek the testimony of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or the committee chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi. And Nichols barred Bannon’s attorneys from arguing before a jury that the committee violated House rules in demanding Bannon’s appearance, that Bannon defied the subpoena on the advice of his defense counsel or at Trump’s order.
Nichols also said he could address during jury selection any concerns about pretrial publicity due to the committee’s ongoing hearings. If it proves impossible to pick an unbiased jury, the judge said he would reconsider a delay.
A federal judge has declined to delay the upcoming trial of Steve Bannon, an adviser to former President Donald Trump who faces contempt charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection
Trump tells rally climate change ‘not the worst thing in the world’ because it will mean ‘more beachfront property'
Donald Trump has never been particularly concerned with climate change—he once famously claimed it was a hoax “created for and by the Chinese”—but over the weekend, he took this blasé attitude about the planetary crisis to new lengths.
He told a crowd at an Anchorage, Alaska, rally that the US has “bigger problems” than rising sea levels.
“We’ll have a little more beachfront property — that’s not the worst thing in the world,” he said.
While the remarks are surely meant to fire up his base more than convey any meaningful political or scientific priorities, they also ignore that Mr Trump personally owns a great deal of oceanfront property that’s under threat from sea-level rise.
Here’s what The Independent’s Louise Boyle found about the former president’s climate risk.
Trump claims sea level rise means more homes by the ocean. Let’s look at Mar-a-Lago
Low-lying southern Florida, where Mar-a-Lago is located, is already impacted by rising tides and storm surge, writes Louise Boyle
Criminal lawyer’s advice to Steve Bannon: ‘Don’t try to outsmart federal prosecutors'
Legal observers say Steve Bannon is in way over his head, as the former Trump advisor faces both a contempt of Congress trial and an interview with the January 6 committee in the next two weeks.
“As a former criminal defense lawyer and appellate defender, I can offer people a tip: Don’t try to outsmart federal prosecutors . . . . . .particularly if you are someone like Steve Bannon,” wrote attorney Teri Kanefield on Twitter on Monday.
She’s not the only raising their eyebrow at the recent maneuvers from Mr Bannon, who has now agreed to speak with the January 6 committee after months of stonewalling, just days before a scheduled trial on contempt of Congress was set to start.
“The Defendant’s sudden wish to testify is not a genuine effort to meet his obligations but a last-ditch attempt to avoid accountability,” a federal judge wrote on Monday of Mr Bannon’s claims, in a ruling that held the former Trump ally still needs to face trial, even if he decides to testify in Congress.
The Department of Justice, for their part, feel confident in their case against Mr Bannon. They told the court on Monday they believe they can finish the trial in a single day.
Steve Bannon worries about contempt trial rout: ‘What’s the point in going to trial?’
Steve Bannon seems to be preparing for a blowout in his upcoming contempt of Congress trial.
The Trump advisor has been refusing since last autumn to comply with subpoenas from the January 6 committee, and a contempt trial kicks off next Monday.
Ahead of the case beginning, a federal judge tore apart many of the potential defences Mr Bannon might use in a hearing today.
US District Judge Carl Nichols said neither Mr Bannon’s position as a former White House official nor past precedent on congressional subpoenas was a valid reason to ignore the requests from the January 6 committee.
The magistrate also held that Mr Bannon can’t go through with attempts to subpoena House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or January 6 committee chairman Bennie Thompson.
“What’s the point in going to trial here if there are no defenses?” Mr Bannon’s attorney David Schoen said after the ruling was announced.
Lindsey Graham must testify in Trump grand jury election probe, judge orders
A judge in Georgia has ordered US Senator Lindsey Graham to testify in front of a grand jury as part of an investigation into Donald Trump’s attempts to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential election by pressing Georgia officials to manipulate the results.
On 11 July, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ordered that the Republican senator from South Carolina must testify on 2 August as a “necessary and material witness” to the grand jury probe.
Attorneys for the senator previously told The Independent that he will not comply with a grand jury subpoena, claiming that Fulton County investigators told him he is “simply a witness” and “neither a subject nor target of the investigation” and dismissed the probe as “all politics” and a “fishing expedition”.
Alex Woodward has the full story for The Independent.
Trump lawyer hangs Steve Bannon lawyer our to dry on January 6 hearings
Donald Trump is a man known for prizing personal loyalty at all costs, but it seems the plight of his former advisor Steve Bannon is not high on his priority list.
In a court filing on Monday, Washington prosecutors said Mr Trump had never invoked executive privilege to stop the advisor from testifying before the January 6 committee.
According to the filing, Trump attorney Justin Clark was interviewed by the FBI on 29 June and told officials the former Trump advisor was clear to respond to the committee, even though Mr Bannon has claimed since October that he can’t comply with the January 6 committee’s subpoena requests.
The biggest revelations of the January 6 hearings so far
The blockbuster hearings about the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol are set to resume on Tuesday.
Here are some of the biggest revelations from the committee so far, as reported by The Independent.
Trump knew he lost election but he pushed ‘nuts’ fraud claims anyway
The revelations come on the second day of testimony from the 6 January committee investigating the attack on the Capitol
Trump defended rioters chanting ‘Hang Mike Pence’, witness tells Jan 6 committee
Ms Hutchinson claimed Mr Trump physically attacked his Secret Service agent when he would not let him go to the Capitol on Jan 6
Jan 6 police officers cry in hearing as committee shows video of violence
Video incorporates bodycam footage, documentary scenes
Trump told DOJ to say election stolen, ‘leave the rest to me’, Jan 6 witness says
Top DOJ officials detail stunning pressure White House put on supposedly independent agency
ICYMI: Why this Georgia case could be the ‘greatest threat’ Trump faces
While much of Washington and the media are focused on the January 6 hearings and the explosive testimony of witnesses like Cassidy Hutchinson, another investigation is slowly churning along related to Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Richard Hall takes a look at the grand jury probe in Georgia that one expert toldThe Independent could represent the “single greatest legal threat” to Mr Trump and his fellow travellers.
Read more:
Why Trump has reason to be worried about a criminal investigation in Georgia
A criminal probe in Georgia may represent the “single greatest legal threat” to the former president
January 6 committee to hold hearing next week
The January 6 committee announced that it would hold a hearing next week, a move that came on Monday afternoon shortly after the panel’s lawmakers rescheduled what was going to be their final, primetime public hearing on Thursday.
“The committee continues to receive new and important information on a daily basis. it’s important that our members and investigators have time to assess,” said the panel in a statement to The Independent.
