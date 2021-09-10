The new Texas law that severely restricts access to abortion is already having an effect on California’s gubernatorial recall election and could have an effect in both the Virginia race for governor and the 2022 midterms.

The law, which bans termination of a pregnancy as soon as foetal cardiac activity is detected, went into effect earlier this month. Most activity is detected around six weeks, before most people know they are pregnant. The law would also allow anyone in the United States to sue someone who “aids and abets” receiving an abortion in the state and successful litigants would receive $10,000 in damages.